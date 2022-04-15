Menu
    Scandaltown Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Scandaltown

    World premiere of Scandaltown at London's Lyric Hammersmith!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To Be Confirmed.
    Running time
    To Be Confirmed.
    Performance dates
    04 April - 14 May 2022
    Special notice

    Face coverings must be worn inside the theatre at all times during your visit, including during performances, excluding when eating and drinking. We understand some are exempt from wearing a mask, including those aged 11 and under. If you are exempt, we encourage you to please bring something to identify this (for example, a Sunflower lanyard or badge). If needed, the Box Office can provide a yellow lanyard which will need to be returned upon departure.

    Access
    There will be an Open captioned performance on Saturday 23 April at 2:30pm. There will be an Audio described performance on Saturday 23 April 7:30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Scandaltown

    TODAY is 4th February 2022

    April 2022 May 2022

    Tags:

    PlayContemporaryLimited RunSomething A Little Different

