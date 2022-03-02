Shedding a Skin tickets are on sale now!

After a sell-out run in Spring 2021, Shedding a Skin returns to London’s Soho Theatre for a limited run. Do not miss your chance to catch this award-winning play in its stunning return. Book tickets for Shedding a Skin now before they have sold out.

Verity Bargate award-winning play Shedding a Skin

Sometimes you crack.

Sometimes you didn’t mean to yell that.

Sometimes you have to lay low until you’ve figured it out

And sometimes, sometimes you have to hibernate until you’ve healed.

This is a new day.

Shedding a Skin is a tale for our time. This is a show about discovering kindness where you least expect it. It’s a show about making a connection with what our elders can teach us- new skin honouring old skin. This is a show about joy, healing and protest, but also about having a good laugh.

Shedding a Skin cast and creatives

Shedding a Skin was written and is performed by Amanda Wilkin. The show is directed by Elayce Ismail with costume and set design from Rosanna Vize. The lighting designer is Jess Bernberg, the projection designer is Nina Dunn and the sound designer and composer is Richard Hammarton. Nimmo Ismail is the assistant director, Ameena Hamid is the producer and photography is from Helen Murray.

Tickets for Shedding a Skin are available now

Shedding a Skin returns to London’s Soho Theatre for 3-weeks only! Book your tickets early to avoid disappointment and guarantee you have great seats for the show!