    Shedding A Skin Tickets at the Soho Theatre, London

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    2 - 26 March 2020
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: all performances of Shedding a Skin will be relaxed and inclusive.

    Access
    There will be a Socially Distanced performance on Monday 14 March at 7.30pm, an Audio Described performance by Miranda Yates on Monday 21 March at 7.30pm, a BSL Interpreted performance by Jacqui Beckford on Tuesday 22 March at 7.30pm , and a Captioned performance by Alex Romeo on Wednesday 23 March at 7:30pm.

