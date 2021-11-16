The Comedy of Errors tickets available now for 6-week London run!

The Royal Shakespeare Company are returning to London’s Barbican this Winter with Shakespeare’s popular fairy-tale farce. Tickets for The Comedy of Errors are now booking for the limited run beginning 16 November to 31 December 2021.

What is The Comedy of Errors about?

These are strange times. Confusion and uncertainty everywhere.

The play begins with a father who winds up in the wrong country at the wrong time just as a government is making hasty proclamations regarding travel. Meanwhile, a lonely son is searching for his brother and in turn loses himself. Across town a wife begins to realise her husband isn’t the man she thought he was, but rather likes it. Will anything ever be the same again?

The Comedy of Errors London cast

The Comedy of Errors London’s Barbican cast features Toyin Ayedun-Alase, Jonathan Broadbent, Antony Bunsee, Alfred Clay, Hedydd Dylan, William Grint, Greg Haiste, Avita Jay, Zoe Lambert, Guy Lewis, Dyfrig Morris, Baker Mukasa, Patrick Osborne, Rowan Polonski, Nicholas Prasad, Riad Richie and Sarah Seggari.

The Comedy of Errors creative team

The play is directed by Phillip Breen and features design by Max Jones, lighting by Tina MacHugh, music by Paddy Cunneen, sound by Dyfan Jones, movement by Charlotte Broom, fights by Renny Krupinski.

Tickets for The Comedy of Errors at London’s Barbican are booking now!

Shakespeare’s popular play is packed with everyday miracles, mistaken identity and double vision. Don’t miss out on this limited season at the Barbican this Winter. Book your The Comedy of Errors tickets now whilst availability lasts.