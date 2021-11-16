Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Comedy of Errors Tickets at the Barbican, London

    The Comedy of Errors

    The Comedy of Errors comes to London's Barbican for a limited run!

    Important information

    Performance dates
    16 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

    Next Available Performances of The Comedy of Errors

    TODAY is 12th July 2021

    November 2021 December 2021

    Tags:

    PlayShakespeareOff West End TheatreRoyal Shakespeare Company

    We use cookies