The Enby Show comes to London's West End

You will not want to miss your chance to catch this variety night which showcases some of the most incredible talents of our times. Book your tickets to The Enby Show now to guarantee a place among the 'creme-de-la-thems'.

What is The Enby Show?

The Enby Show brings together the best gender-benders and cis-tem offenders that the UK has to offer, in an all-star comedy variety night popping with the creme-de-la-thems. Put on your best non-binary finery, and prepare to experience enby envy like never before, in this show hosted by "ginger fever dream" "everyone's favourite drag vegetable" (TimeOut London), Carrot. They're joined by fabulous comedians, dancers, singers, lip-syncers, drag artists, burlesque artists and much more in a gender-defying spectacle of binary-binning excellence.

In a time where non-binary identities are constantly under question, The Enby Show is here to show you exactly how fabulous those who live beyond the binary of gender truly are.

Gender? Never heard of it.

How did The Enby Show start?

The Enby Show started out 1 year ago as the lockdowns lifted in October 2020, as a response to lack of diversity in so many comedy shows. The show was met with open arms by an audience gasping for high quality entertainment that was inclusive and provided a safe space. Since then they have performed 8 mostly sold-out shows packed with non-binary talent across 6 different venues in London, and are branching out to perform in other cities and take on bigger stages and festivals in 2022.

The Enby Show tickets available now!

Book your tickets for The Enby show now, or you'll live to regret it. You won't want to miss this incredible group of talent performers on the West End Stage for one night only!