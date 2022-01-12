The 4th Country tickets now on sale!

Direct from its five-star run at VAULT festival (2020), The 4th Country will run at [The Park Theatre](http://https://www.londontheatredirect.com/venue/park-theatre-london "The Park Theatre") 12 January - 05 February 2022. Tickets are on sale now for this funny, poignant and thought-provoking look at life in modern Northern Ireland.

What is The 4th Country about?

Set in Northern Ireland in 2019 the play follows Niamh and Conor, who find that life in Derry-Londonderry isn’t all leprechauns, Riverdance and whiskey. And the resurfacing of their dark family history is quickly becoming the least of their worries.;

The 4th Country creative team

Plain Heroines are a female led theatre company who make funny plays about difficult subjects. They return to Park Theatre following the development of Kate Reid’s Entropy with Park Theatre’s Script Accelerator 2019. Previous work includes January (White Bear Theatre), Three Days’ Time (Edinburgh Fringe) and Madwomen in the Attic (Edinburgh Fringe). The 4th Country was a finalist for the Charlie Hartill Award 2020 and Kate Reid was a finalist for the Royal Court Lynne Gagliano Writers’ Award 2019.

Tickets for The 4th Country

Tickets for this mulit-award winning prodcution are on sale now. Book early to make sure you don't miss out.