Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The 4th Country Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    The 4th Country

    Life in Derry-Londonderry isn’t all leprechauns, Riverdance and whiskey.

    Important information

    Child policy
    16+
    Running time
    1hr 20min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    12 January - 5 February 2022
    Access
    Captioned performance: Thursday 20 January 7.45 pm

    Next Available Performances of The 4th Country

    TODAY is 9th September 2021

    January 2022 February 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies