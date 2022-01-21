Alistair McDowall's The Glow tickets on sale at the Royal Court

Alistair McDowall is set to collaborate with the Royal Court Theatre once again; for the beginning of 2022. Book tickets for The Glow for a different escape this year and delve into some good old-fashioned, spooky Victorian spiritualism.

What is The Glow about?

Things are about to get a bit spooky, as The Glow takes you to an asylum in 1863 and lets you peer into a locked, windowless cell. Here you will meet a nameless woman, with no memory and not knowing who she is or even how she got there. Mrs Lyall, a spiritualist medium, is in need of a new assistant and the woman with no name seems to be the perfect candidate. However, when the woman’s past slowly starts to reveal itself, so do new powers, and neither are prepared for what’s about to happen.

Who is Alistair McDowall?

According to Simon Stephens, writer of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Alistair McDowall is the most exciting playwright to emerge on the English scene in the last five years. McDowall is from Great Broughton in North Yorkshire. Although the area was quite rural, he had a very supportive drama teacher who encouraged him endlessly. It was from his teacher he learned there was no limit to the possibilities on stage and this is what enticed him to be a writer.

He won the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting in 2011 for his play Brilliant Adventures and it was this that gave him a big kickstart in his writing.

Cast and Creatives of The Glow

Fisayo Akinade, Rakie Ayola, Tadhg Murphy and Ria Zmitrowicz have been cast in The Glow.

The show was written by Alistair McDowall and is directed by Vicky Featherstone. There is set design by Merle Hensel, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, composition and sound design by Nick Powell, video design by Tal Rosner and movement direction from Malik Nashad Sharpe. The associate costume designer is Helen Lovett Johnson and the assistant director is Rosie Thackeray.

Tickets for The Glow available now!

Get lost in the obsessive Victorian era of spiritualism and the supernatural. Get The Glow tickets for a spooky summer which is going to be extraordinary and a bit scary, too! It’s almost a given that McDowall’s play will get glowing reviews when it opens at the West End's Royal Court Theatre