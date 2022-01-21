Menu
    The Glow Tickets at the Royal Court Theatre, London

    The Glow

    The supernatural sensation The Glow explores the Victorian obsession with spiritualism, and is set to scare in Summer 2020

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    21 January - 05 March 2022
    Special notice

    Post-show Talk Tue 8 Feb A Q&A with writer Alistair McDowall. This event is free with a ticket to that evening’s performance.

    Face coverings We require all audience members, unless medically exempt, to wear face coverings throughout the venue and in the auditorium, out of respect for others, and in support of the cast. Masks can be removed when sat at a table in the Bar & Kitchen. If you are exempt, we would appreciate you advising front of house staff on arrival.

    Access
    There will be Captioned performances on Wednesday 9, 16, and 23 February at 7:30pm. There will be a Relaxed Environment performance on Saturday 26 Feb at 2:30pm. There will be a BSL Interpreted performance on Wednesday 2 March at 7:30pm. There will be an Audio Described performance on Saturday 5 March at 2:30pm (Touch Tour at 1pm)

