Tickets for The Money now available for limited run!

Real decisions, real money, real people. Is it a game, is it a play, or is it something completely new? Don’t miss your chance to experience this new interactive show and make a decision on what to do with The Money. Book your The Money tickets now for the extremely limited run.

Interactive theatre/game show The Money at London County Hall

A group of strangers must come together to decide how to spend a pot of real money. Doesn’t sound too hard, right? Well, there is 60 minutes on the clock and if a decision isn’t reached before the buzzer the money rolls over to the next performance. Oh, and did we mention? The decision has to be unanimous.

How to Book/Play

The Money is a perfect hybrid of immersive theatre and game that guarantees that no two shows are ever the same. You can choose to be a Silent Witness and watch, or a Player and take part in the action, coming to a unanimous decision about how to spend a pot of real cash. Which will you be?

BOOK ROWS A or B to become a Player and work with other Players to decide what to spend the group’s money on. You have 60 minutes to come to a decision. If you decide unanimously in the allotted time you get to take the money away and spend it. But if you don’t agree with your fellow players, you relinquish your privilege to spend the money and it rolls over to the next show.

BOOK ROWS C-F to become a Silent Witness if you’re the quiet observing type and you can watch as the group of Players attempt to decide how to spend the money. And if you want to voice your opinion you can become a Player at any point by buying your way in.

Book for The Money at London County Hall now!

Spend the money on whatever you want. Be as creative as you like. Just keep within the law. Time is ticking and you won’t want to miss your chance to be a part of the decision.