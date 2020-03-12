Menu
    The Woman In Black Tickets at the Fortune Theatre, London

    The Woman In Black

    Can you survive the tale of The Woman in Black? Now starring Stuart Fox and Matthew Spencer

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    Children under 12 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 27 March 2021
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Special notice
    Please note that the doors close five minutes prior to performance.

    The Woman In Black Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (1150 customer reviews)

    Emalia Matin

    12 March 20

    Incredible show! Only fault is how ridiculously small the women’s toilets are. Smaller than an airplane toilet.

    Mr & Mrs Carter

    11 March 20

    Very good show but not much leg room in the circle upstairs and could do with air as very hot upstairs

    Tuesday - Thursday
    Price Band A £66 discounted to £39.00
    Price Band B £48 discounted to £33.00
    Price band C £36 discounted to £20.00

    Friday and Saturday Matinee
    Price Band A £69 discounted to £42.00
    Price Band B £51 discounted to £33.00
    Price Band C £39 discounted to £24.00

    Saturday Evenings 
    Price Band A £69 discounted to £46.00
    Price Band B £51 discounted to £36.00
    Price Band C £39 discounted to £25.00

    Valid until 16 January 2021. 

    Excludes 22 - 26 December 2020.

     

     

     

