    To Kill A Mockingbird Tickets at the Gielgud Theatre, London

    To Kill A Mockingbird

    The West End transfer of this smash-hit Broadway production heads to the West End's Gielgud Theatre in 2021!

    Important information

    Child policy
    All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to an accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    27 May - 6 November 2021
    Special notice
    Casting has not been confirmed and the appearance of any particular artist can not be guaranteed.

    Next Available Performances of To Kill A Mockingbird

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    To Kill A Mockingbird news

    Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird starring Rhys Ifans on sale now! 6/12/2019, 9.30am
    How to get good tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird 5/12/2019, 5.05pm
    Broadway’s To Kill A Mockingbird West End transfer to star Rhys Ifans 15/11/2019, 4.45pm
    Broadway play To Kill A Mockingbird set to transfer to London's West End in 2020 19/6/2019, 11.30am

