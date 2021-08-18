When Darkness Falls at London's Park Theatre is now on sale!

James Milton and Paul Morrisey's When Darkness Falls is a brand-new nerve-wracking ghost story that tells a tale so twisted, terrifying and thrilling that it will haunt you forever. The spine-chilling new play opens at the Park Theatre on 18 August for a strictly limited run! Tickets for When Darkness Falls are available now and booking until 5 September 2021!

What is When Darkness Falls about?

Based on true events, this powerful production by James Milton and Paul Morrisey draws us into dark pasts, revealing disturbing truths and unforgettable terrors.

Set on the island of Guernsey, When Darkness Falls, tells the story of John Blondel, a history teacher who runs the local Historical Society. Tonight, as part of the weekly Vlog, a young paranormal expert is giving a talk on the island’s incredible folklore and paranormal history. As John films, the stories unfold and we discover what happens when the wind blows, the seas swell and darkness falls.

When Darkness Falls cast and creative team

Starring in the new play is Will Barton and Alex Phelps as John Blondel and The Speaker respectively. Barton’s previous theatre credits include The Libertine (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Toast (Park Theatre/New York) and Fings Ain’t Wot They Used T’be (Theatre Royal Stratford East). Phelps’ previous theatre credits include Twelfth Night and Hamlet (Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre) and Things We Want (Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester).

When Darkness Fall is written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, with direction from Morrissey. The production has set and costume design by Justin Williams, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and magic and illusion design by John Bulleid.

London When Darkness Falls tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on the nerve-wracking new play that heads to London late this summer for a limited season! Prepare for the unsettling terrors of the island of Guernsey’s paranormal history and secure the seats you’ll be hanging off now!