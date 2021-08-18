Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    When Darkness Falls Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    When Darkness Falls

    Discover what happens when the wind blows, the seas swell and darkness falls!

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Child policy
    16+
    Running time
    90 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    18 August - 5 September 2021
    Special notice

    Park Theatre operates strict covid measures in line with government guidelines, including reduced audience capacity, enhanced cleaning and contactless tickets. Audience members are asked to wear a face covering throughout their visit (unless medically exempt) and observe social distancing. For up-to-date information, please visit our website.

    Next Available Performances of When Darkness Falls

    TODAY is 30th June 2021

    August 2021 September 2021

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies