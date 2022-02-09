Tickets for Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 available now!

Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] is returning to London's Park Theatrefor a new mystery. Don't miss your chance to watch a new celebrity inspector step into the role at each performance. Book your Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 tickets now to join in the fun.

What is Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2?

Join a luxury cruise far from civilisation. There's a storm brewing and more than enough poison to go around.

A diamond has been stolen and the body count is on the rise. Time is running out for our notorious Inspector. Will they be able to close the case and bring the Crimson Hand to justice? There is murder, blackmail and blow-up parrots and this murder mystery has a serious twist.

Featuring the voices of** Ian McKellen** and Emma Thompson, Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 also welcomes a new celebrity to each performance who will step into the role of the Inspector all without any rehearsal and or ever having seen the script!

Who can I expect to see in Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2?

You can expect incredible celebrity guests like Gillian Anderson, Clive Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Gyles Brandreth, Michelle Collins, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, David Mitchell, Tanya Moodie, Clarke Peters, Meera Syal and Johnny Vegas to walk on stage as the Inspector. Each celebrity guest will have their lines fed to them live onstage via an earpiece as they try to solve the case, avoid the furniture and stagger their way to justice.

You won't have any advanced notice of who the Inspector will be before the performance begins, part of the the mystery is who will walk through the door at your performance!

After the show hear from our celebrity in a 'behind the scenes' conversation, when it's your turn to do the interrogation.

Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 tickets on sale now!

Do not miss your chance to secure tickets to the limited run of this murder mystery spoof with a surprise guest star at each performance. You won't want to be left the dark, so be sure to book your Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 tickets now!