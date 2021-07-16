Tickets for Wonderment Magic and Illusion now available!

Do not miss your chance to see some of the world’s greatest illusionists live on stage at the Palace Theatre this summer! This new take on a classic art form will leave you breathless. See five incredible acts at one mind-bending show!

What is Wonderment Magic & Illusion?

This incredible stage show will bring together five amazing acts in a performance that will thrill the whole family. This vaudevillian spectacle will showcase a fresh and vibrant display of magic and illusion. This magical revue comes to London’s West End for a limited time this summer so be sure to get your tickets early, before they disappear.

Who is performing in Wonderment Magic & Illusion?

Each performance will feature five amazing acts giving dynamic, mesmerising performances. The acts that have been announced so far are Broadway, West End and BBC TV star Chris Cox, the multi-award-winning Mind Reader. Also announced is Josephine Lee the star of Britain’s Got Talent and the most talked-about woman in magic. Additional acts to be announced in due course.

Book Wonderment Magic & Illusion tickets now!

Comedy, illusion, magic, entertainment and mystery come together in the perfect recipe for a fun night for the whole family. Don’t miss your chance to be amazed, entertained and mystified. Secure your seats for Wonderment Magic and Illusion before they go up in a puff of smoke.