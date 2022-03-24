Tickets for BalletBoyz Deluxe on sale now!

The multi-award-winning company BalletBoyz are making a return to Sadler’s Wells) . Over the years they’ve thrilled audiences with their hit shows Them/Us, Fourteen Days and Young Men and Life, and now they’re back to entertain the masses with their innovative choreography. Tickets for BalletBoyz – Deluxe are available now for their extremely limited engagement that will span from 24-26 March 2022.

BalletBoyz return to London’s Sadler’s Wells

The company was co-founded by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt; both previous dancers with the Royal Ballet. They began in 2000 and have performed around the world, working with various choreographers and lead dancers, all whilst winning numerous awards and gaining widespread acclaim. BalletBoyz have been associate artists at Sadler’s Wells since 2005 and have produced many triumphant shows with them since. As well as their extensive repertoire of stage works, they have also created numerous television art documentaries and short films for Channel 4. They are noted for their project theTALENT that selected dancers from various backgrounds and were trained and coached into a first-class ballet company. The project has been running since 2010 and the company still regularly tours nationally and internationally.

Balletboyz new show Deluxe

The latest show from BalletBoyz guarantees to be an extravagant event. The live dance show will be a beautiful fusion that combines their unique style with original music and will also include exciting collaborations from choreographers and composers, who are regarded as the worlds most inventive and thought-provoking creators. Deluxe will include the UK debut of Shanghai-based dancer and choreographer, Xie Xin (TAO Dance Theatre) as she choreographs a new piece for the company’s dancers. The dance will be set to an original score by composer Jiang Shaofeng. The show will also feature live jazz music from composer Cassie Kinoshi which will be the setting to new works presented by Maxine Doyle.

