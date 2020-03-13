COVID-19 NOTICE: Please note that this show has been suspended until as early as practical in 2021 and has been temporarily taken off sale. The show will be placed back on sale as soon as more guidance from the venue and government becomes available. Ticketholders for performances scheduled in 2020 will be automatically refunded in chronological order approximately 14 business days after their performance was due to take place without the need to contact us. Thank you kindly for your patience and understanding.



Phantom of the Opera tickets remain some of the most popular in London after more than 30 years! The soaring music of this classic production has made it a mainstay of the West End for decades. This production is one that brings people back time and time again. If you’ve never seen it before, what are you waiting for?

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s glittering musical is the most successful of all time with more than 140 million Phantom of the Opera tickets sold worldwide. It has won over 70 major theatre awards. The show consistently receives glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike and has an average 5-star rating based on nearly 2,000 reviews by London Theatre Direct customers.

What is Phantom of the Opera about?

Far beneath the majesty and splendour of the Paris Opera House, the Phantom hides in a shadowy existence. Shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all, the Phantom seeks to control the Paris Opera House and its players. The Phantom finds a new student in the form of Christine, an orphaned chorus girl and trains her to sing the music of the night. When a face from her past appears the Phantom must discover if the love he holds for his beautiful student is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.

When was Phantom of the Opera written?

In 1984 Andrew Lloyd Webber was looking to pen a major romance and a reading of Gaston Leroux's classic novel of mystery and suspense, The Phantom of the Opera, provided the substance he was looking for. The musical went through many iterations and lyricists before it became the classic we know and love today. The Phantom of the Opera opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre in October 1986 with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman in the leading roles and there have been dozens of productions worldwide since then. Now in its 33rd record-breaking year, The Phantom of the Opera continues to captivate audiences at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End.

The Phantom of the Opera story has spawned many retellings including multiple film adaptations. The most recent of which came out in 2004 and starred Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

Who is in Phantom of the Opera in London?

The current Phantom London cast features Josh Piterman making his West End debut in the title role with Kelly Mathieson as Christine and Danny Whitehead ( Les Miserables, Wicked) as Raoul. Bridget Costello plays Christine at certain performances.

How do I get Phantom of the Opera tickets?

Tickets for Phantom of the Opera are easy to book using London Theatre Direct's interactive seating plan. Choose the best date for you and have a look at our seating plans which show up to date availability and information. Book the best seats at the best prices and prepare to be wooed by The Phantom of the Opera.

Book Phantom of the Opera tickets now to secure your seats to one of London's favourite shows. The music of the night is sure to leave you breathless!