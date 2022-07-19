Menu
    Sister Act Tickets at the Eventim Apollo, London

    Sister Act

    Sister Act The Musical gets back in the habit!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    2+

    Child policy
    Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18+. Under 2s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    19 July 2022 - 28 August 2022

    Sister Act news

    Sister Act The Musical is rescheduled to July 2022 16/2/2021, 10.30am
    Sister Act 3 currently in talks, says Whoopi Goldberg 12/10/2020, 3.45pm
    West End and UK theatre shows that have been rescheduled for 2020, 2021, and 2022 6/5/2020, 3.50pm
    West End Sister Act revival with Whoopi Goldberg postponed to 2021 24/4/2020, 12.20pm

