Brace yourselves Sisters! The Broadway and UK smash-hit musical Sister Act is coming to LONDON.

Now set in the present day, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Featuring original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted) and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this joyous and hilarious musical is one nostalgia-filled trip you will never forget.

It’s hard to imagine there are people who haven’t seen the hilarious 1992 film or one of the multiple-stage productions that have taken Deloris and her sisters worldwide but let’s recap just in case. Sister Act The Musical, now set in the present day, follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, whose world takes a drastic turn when she is witness to a murder.

Taken into witness protection and disguised as a nun, they’re sure no one will find this songster at a convent… or at least they hope so! Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris makes an unexpected bond with her sisters through music. Whilst she helps them find their voices, she rediscovers her own. Sister Act is as hilarious as it is heart-warming; a fabulous tribute to the beauty of friendship, sisterhood and music.

Sister Act The Musical London cast

The role of Deloris has been specifically reworked for this production to be played by an older actor, and oh happy day for whoever portrays the character for the London run of the show! Stay tuned for West End Sister Act casting details.

Sister Act creative team

The creative team is already a complete dazzler, with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Oscar winner Alan Menken, propping this production up high before it has even begun. Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) and hugely successful producer Jamie Wilson (On Your Feet!, White Christmas) are producing the reworked musical.

The revamped production featuring original music from the massively acclaimed 8-time Oscar Award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors) has songs inspired by Motown with lyrics by Slater. The production has a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Cartner Beane.

Additional information about the London cast and creative team of Sister Act will be available in due course, so keep your eyes on our news page!

PLEASE NOTE - Due to ongoing government restrictions resulting in a further delay to the production Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, the producers of Sister Act – The Musical, have sadly announced that performances are now rescheduled to begin in July 2022.

This necessary change of dates now means that Whoopi Goldberg will no longer be able to appear in the role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Whoopi Goldberg said today, “Sister Act is near and dear to my heart and I’m disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances. However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.”

Producer Jamie Wilson says “This new version of Sister Act The Musical has been in development for several years now and both Whoopi and I are committed to launching this celebratory, joyous and life affirming production with audiences in the UK. We can’t wait for everyone involved in the show to get back to doing what they love. We are now in the process of putting together a star-studded cast and will be able to share this news with you soon. We look forward to us all supporting and celebrating theatre when we return to the stage. It will be worth the wait”.

The London run at Eventim Apollo is now rescheduled to open 19th July 2022, where it will play until 28th August 2022.

tickets for Sister Act The Musical are on sale and this divine musical comedy is bringing incredible stars together in a show that is sure to be the hit of the season.