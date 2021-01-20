Menu
    Frozen The Musical Tickets at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

    Frozen The Musical

    Frozen The Musical is set for a West End transfer in Spring 2021!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 6+. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    2 April 2021 - 24 October 2021
    Content
    This production uses smoke, haze and strobe lights.
    Special notice
    Please note. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Please note that everyone must be able to sit in their own seat and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat with an adult over the age of 18.

    Who appears in Frozen The Musical

    Anthony Harvey

    Samantha Barks
    MUG Photography

    Stephanie McKeon

    Frozen The Musical news

    Full West End casting announced for Frozen The Musical 20/1/2021, 1.30pm
    First Look: Samantha Barks graces the stage as Elsa ahead of Frozen's West End premiere 1/12/2020, 2.10pm
    West End musical Frozen announces additional casting and new opening date 17/7/2020, 1.20pm
    Musicals for The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and more now in the works by Disney 15/5/2020, 4.50pm

