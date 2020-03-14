Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Les Miserables Tickets at the Sondheim Theatre, London

    Les Miserables

    The new production of Les Miserables at the newly reconstructed Sondheim Theatre from December 2019!

    3384 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Running time
    2hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.
    Special notice
    All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

    Les Miserables Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3384 customer reviews)

    Sharon Gray

    14 March 20

    Absolutely fantastic .

    Heather

    12 March 20

    This musical was fantastic!! It far surpassed my expectations and is one of my favorite musicals!! I would watch it again and again!! Well done!!!

    Who appears in Les Miserables

    LesMis.com

    Bradley Jaden

    Javert

    Darren Bell

    Carrie Hope Fletcher
    CiaranBowling.com

    Ciarán Bowling

    Swing

    Ori Jones

    Jessica Joslin
    Nick James

    Josefina Gabrielle
    Les Mis Show Website

    Rachelle Ann Go
    John Clark

    Sarah Lark

    Swing

    LesMis.com

    Shan Ako
    MUG Photography

    Jon Robyns
    Adam Bayjou

    Luke McCall
    Matt Nalton

    Ashley Gilmour
    Michael Carlo

    Georgie Lovatt
    Isaac Peral

    Richard Carson
    Ruth Crafer

    Cellen Chugg Jones
    Talbot Lee Photography

    Emma Warren
    Michael Shelford

    Kathy Peacock
    Michael Carlo

    Samuel Wyn-Morris
    Michael Wharley

    Jessie Hart
    Kate Scott

    Leo Miles
    Adam Bayjou

    Ellie Ann Lowe
    Fiona Whyte

    Rodney Earl Clarke
    Michael Wharley

    Claire O'Leary
    Hunch Creatives

    Matthew Dale
    Michael Shelford

    Shane O'Riordan
    Luce Newman-Williams

    Sam Peggs
    LinkedIn Profile

    Mared Williams
    MUG Photography

    Harry Apps
    John Clark

    Matt Dempsey
    Emma Bullivant

    Sake Wijers
    Emma Bullivant

    Lily Kerhoas
    Samuel Black

    Harry Dunnett
    Claire Newman-Williams

    Mark Pearce

    Les Miserables news

    What theatre fans can look forward to this February! 1/2/2021, 5.23pm
    Les Miserables announces full-fledged West End return plans plus on-sale date 17/12/2020, 6pm
    England theatres can re-open on 2 December if in tiers 1 and 2 24/11/2020, 5.15pm
    Britain’s Got Talent Finale to feature Les Misérables, Phantom and Mary Poppins performance 8/10/2020, 9am

    Tags:

    MusicalClassicsTop ShowsHalf TermDramaLGBT Gay FriendlyMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayMother's DayWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesPride in LondonEasterDelfont Mackintosh TheatresShow Vouchers

    We use cookies