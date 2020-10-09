Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Here Come The Boys Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Here Come The Boys

    The show that everyone has been waiting for! Here Come The Boys; Aljaž, Pasha, Robin, Graziano and Karim!

    Important information

    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    10 April - 15 May 2021
    Special notice
    Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given.

    Here Come The Boys news

    Here Come The Boys to open at Garrick Theatre for 16-week season 9/10/2020, 10am

    Tags:

    Dance

    We use cookies