Here Come The Boys at London’s Garrick Theatre

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are ready to dazzle you with dance and earn the vote of the audience so they can be crowned the “King of Dance”. Following a sold-out UK tour, Here Comes The Boys is transferring to the West End with a new cast and a spectacular new production for a 16-week season at the Garrick Theatre.

Who is the new Here Come The Boys cast?

For the West End production of Here Come The Boys there will be four Strictly Come Dancing professionals who will compete to be crowned the “King of Dance”. The featured dancers will be Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima and Robin Windsor and they will be joined by Strictly 2019 Top 3 Finalist Karim Zeroual who will host the show as well as showcase his own incredible moves. To keep the 16-week season fresh and exciting there will be some incredible cast revelations and additions along the way!

Gareth Walker will direct and choreograph the West End Here Come The Boys production.

What can be expected from Here Come The Boys?

Here Come The Boys will have the West End’s Garrick Theatre transform into a club setting complete with a live DJ who will be spinning the radical soundtrack of dance floor anthems, club classics and more. The Strictly dancers Aljaž, Pasha, Graziano and Robin will then compete in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dances and you, the audience, will judge the contest. The audience will vote their winner and they will be crowned “King of Dance”.

How will the Garrick Theatre be Covid-secure?

The capacity at London’s Garrick Theatre will be reduced in order to comply with COVID-19 Secure Guidelines. This will make it possible for social distancing and robust risk mitigation. Hand sanitation stations will be placed throughout, face coverings will be required, and track and trace will be in place. There will also be temperature testing, deep cleaning and sanitation of the theatre and contactless tickets.