    Cinema: Dirty Dancing Tickets at the The Drive In, London

    Cinema: Dirty Dancing

    Dirty Dancing at The Drive In this autumn!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    15+

    Child policy
    Children under 15 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 40mins
    Performance dates
    23 April 2021 at 6.15 pm
    Special notice
    Please note: Pricing is per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2 metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

