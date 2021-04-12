The Drive In presents Godzilla Vs Kong in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £26 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Godzilla Vs Kong today!

Godzilla Vs Kong on The Drive In big screen starting at £26 per car!

Gozilla Vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse. The film is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The legendary monsters Godzilla and King Kong face each other in an epic battle for the ages. Kong and his protectors set out to find his true home, along with Jia, a young orphaned girl, with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. However, they unexpectedly come across the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is on a path of destruction and devastation. The epic clash between the two titans is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Meanwhile, humanity battles to take back the planet once and wipe both of the creatures out.

Who stars in Godzilla Vs Kong?

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, a geologist who works closely with Kong alongside Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell. Also starring are Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Godzilla Vs Kong drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Head to the Drive In to see this epic battle of the ages on the big screen. Book Godzilla Vs Kong tickets now!