Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £23 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this year, book drive-in theatre tickets to Spies in Disguise today!

When the world’s most awesome spy is accidentally turned into a pigeon it’s up to his nerdy gadget inventor to help save the world. Will this unlikely duo be able to thwart the villain or are we doomed?

This 2019 film features the voices of some of your favourite actors. It stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, alongside Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka in supporting roles.

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Some of the hottest tickets of the year are Drive In tickets to see the funky spy film Spies in Disguise on the silver screen. Screening for just one matinee only and with limited availability, book your Spies in Disguise tickets today. Be sure to catch this spectacular experience this year that's unlike any experience you've had in London!