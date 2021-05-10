The Drive In presents Superintelligence in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Superintelligence today!

Superintelligence on The Drive In big screen starting at £23 per vehicle!

A brand new film from** Melissa Mccarthy**. Carol Peters, a young unemployed woman, finds her life changed when an artificial intelligence entity chooses her as a guinea pig for an experiment that will decide the future of humanity.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Superintelligence drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

This new release has come to London's Drive In and tickets to see **Melissa Mccarthy** in blockbuster Superintelligence are in high demand. Screening for a limited time with limited availability, be sure to catch this brand new film before its too late. Book your Superintelligencel tickets today!