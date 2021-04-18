Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cinema: The Greatest Showman Tickets at the The Drive In, London

    Cinema: The Greatest Showman

    The Greatest Showman at The Drive In this year!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Rated PG (Parental Guidance Suggested).
    Running time
    1hr 45min
    Performance dates
    13 April 2021 at 3 pm, 18 April 2021 at 2.30 pm and 1 May 2021 at 6.15 pm
    Special notice
    Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

    Next Available Performances of Cinema: The Greatest Showman

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    April 2021 May 2021

    Tags:

    CinemaStar PowerLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentThe Drive In cinema in London

    We use cookies