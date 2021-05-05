Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cinema: The Witches Tickets at the The Drive In, London

    Cinema: The Witches

    Roald Dahl's The Witches at the Drive In

    Important information

    Child policy
    This film is rated PG. Parental guidance is suggested.
    Running time
    1hr 46min
    Performance dates
    5 - 28 May 2021
    Access
    The performance on Wednesday 05 May 2021 at 6:30pm will be Captioned

    Next Available Performances of Cinema: The Witches

    TODAY is 27th April 2021

    May 2021

    Tags:

    CinemaFamily FriendlyLimited RunThe Drive In cinema in London

    We use cookies