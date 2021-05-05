The Drive In presents The Witches in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to The Witches today!

The Witches on The Drive In big screen starting at £26 per vehicle!

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and starring **Anne Hathaway**, **Octavia Spencer**, **Stanley Tucci**, **Chris Rock** and** Kristin Chenoweth**.

In late 1967, a young orphaned boy goes to live with his loving grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks him away to a seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe -- under cover -- to carry out her nefarious plans.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Witches drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

This classic children's horror story is brought to life with some of Hollywoo'd biggest names. Drive In tickets to see The Witches on the silver screen are in high demand. Screening for a limited time with limited availability, be sure to catch this remade classic. Book your The Witches tickets today!