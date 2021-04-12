The Drive In presents the film Wonder Woman 1984 in London this December!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this Christmas, book tickets to Wonder Woman 1984​ today!

Wonder Woman 1984 on The Drive In big screen starting at £26 per vehicle!

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. The hotly anticipated superhero sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince as she re-discovers old flames (Chris Pine) and squares off against new foes, the sinister Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and powerful super-villain, the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). With stunning visuals and psychedelic fight scenes, this is one blockbuster you won't want to miss!

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Wonder Woman 1984​ Drive In cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this holiday season is to see Wonder Woman 1984 at The Drive In cinema. Book Wonder Woman 1984 tickets now starting from £26 a car!