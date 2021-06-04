The Drive In presents the film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this year, book tickets to How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World today!

Hiccup aims to unite the Vikings and the dragons in order to bring peace on the island of Berk. However, he must stop the evil Grimmel and his devious plans to wipe out all dragons.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The hottest ticket in London this year is to see How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at The Drive In. Book How to Train Your Dragon 3 tickets now starting from £23 a car!