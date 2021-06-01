The Drive In presents the film Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this year, book tickets to Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb today!

When a bored Maya and Willi bust out of winter lockdown early, they are catapulted headfirst into a top secret mission! Entrusted with the care of a sacred seed, Maya and Willi team up with their old pals Arnie and Barnie to deliver the seed to its new home atop the mysterious Bonsai Mountain. When their "seed" hatches, Maya and Willi come face to face with their biggest responsibility yet - a smooshy, squishy little princess! This adventure is a lot more than they bargained for as they take on bounty hunters, thugs and ruthless enemies, to return the lost princess to her mountain colony, only to find it hanging in the balance of a turf war and remorseless predators. Willi discovers a side of himself that he never expected as he becomes protective.

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

