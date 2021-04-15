Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen West End tickets are now booking!

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards is sashaying her way to London for one week only! Be prepared to experience her magic in the West End for this strictly limited run at the Vaudeville Theatre this June. Tickets for Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen are on sale now, so secure your seats now and avoid missing out on herstory!

Who is Alyssa Edwards?

From young gay boy in Mesquite, Texas to international stardom, Alyssa is popularly known for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 and her triumphant return to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 2. Alyssa is boasted by New York Magazine to be one of “the most powerful drag queens in America”.

About Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen

Ms. Edwards recently starred in Netflix’s critically acclaimed docuseries Dancing Queen, and now she is bringing her fully realised autobiographical extravaganza to the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre this summer. Add a dose of glitter to your sunshine this June with tickets to Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen where you can expect iconic costumes, high kicks and splits, phenomenal dancers and outrageous tongue pops!

Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen cast and creative

Alyssa Edwards will naturally star in her autobiographical show accompanied by fabulous dancers.

Book London Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen tickets now!

Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen was written byand will be directed by. The creative team is complete by set and costume designerand lighting designerTickets for Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen are now on sale for her dazzling one week only run in the West End this summer. Performances begin 7 June and run until 13 June 2021. Don't miss the world premiere of this much anticipated drag spectacular, where herstory will be brought to life!