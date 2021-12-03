A New Beauty and the Beast musical now on sale!

This new musical interpretation of a tale as old as time comes to the Rose Theatre for a limited run this Holiday season. Bring the whole family together to enjoy this fresh new take on a story you all already love. Book tickets for Beauty and the Beast now!

Beauty and the Beast at Kingston's Rose Theatre

Tucked away in their attic on a cold Christmas night, Jasmine, Fleur & Briar bring the story of Bella, and her adventures in Villeneuve, to life. On her eighteenth birthday, Bella learns that her father is the victim of a terrible curse. Determined to face the Beast who condemned her father, she sets out on a journey across the mountains in a race to learn the truth.

Beauty and the Beast is a touching tale of acceptance and humanity. In this stirring new musical version by Ciaran McConville (The Snow Queen), music and lyrics by Eamonn O’Dwyer (Hansel and Gretel) and directed by Lucy Morrell (Treasure Island), this beloved fairy tale is brought to the stage with toe-tapping songs, heart-warming characters and of course, a touch of festive magic!

A Rose Original Production, this new adaptation features a wealth of emerging local talent from the Rose Youth Theatre who will perform alongside an established professional cast.

Beauty and the Beast tickets avaialble for the holidays!

Don't miss your chance to catch the extremely limited festive run of Beauty and the Beast book your tickets now!