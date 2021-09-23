Rose Theatre Kingston aims to serve the population of Kingston, South West London, Surrey and beyond by entertaining and engaging audiences.

Rose Theatre's beautiful 900 seat circular auditorium is situated in the idyllic Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames, its circular design brings great intimacy and epic scale to all the productions that appear here.

The Rose works with internationally renowned theatre companies and directors to create and present world class productions that are accessible to all. Our education and community programmes ensures the theatre is for everyone, from all ages and tastes. We are proud to work closely with our volunteers from Kingston and South West London who are an integral part of the Rose community.

We are an artistic hub for the region and beyond by presenting a wide range of events; music, dance, comedy, circus, opera, fine art, talks, festivals and much more.

With a welcoming atmosphere and exciting work at affordable prices, Rose Theatre Kingston is truly a world class theatre on your doorstep.