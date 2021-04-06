Drag Queens of Pop comes to London's Vaudeville Theatre for one-night-only!

Theatre is set to return on 17 May 2021 and Drag Queens of Pop are readying themselves for the curtain up. Coming to the West End's Vaudeville Theatre for just one special performance is the best live singing drag queens. RuPauls Drag Race UK may have left you in need of fix of fabulous and these queens are set to deliver. Book your tickets for Drag Queens of Pop for their one night in the West End and ensure you don't miss out!

Drag Queens of Pop West End line-up

The best live singing drag queens are going to be performing a mix of their solo release and favourite pop classic covers. These queens won't be lip-syncing along!

On the line up for this special one-off West End performance is The Vivienne who was the RuPauls Drag Race Season 1 winner. The line up will also be starring Season 2 Fans Fav Tia Kofi and Season 2's Rusical Winner Veronica Green! There are more queens to be added to the line up so keep your eyes peeled for further announcements.