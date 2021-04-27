Elton John: It's A Little Bit Funny West End tickets on sale now!

Elton John: It’s A Little Bit Funny tells the incredible story of Elton John’s rise and fall (and rise again) as one of the most successful singer/songwriters of all time. It also tells the tale of one extraordinary night in Las Vegas when Martin Kaye bumps into the bespectacled star and happens to spend the evening with him. Tickets for Elton John: It's A Little Bit Funny at the West End's Lyric Theatre for just one-night-only on 12 July 2021, are now booking!

About Elton John: It's A Little Bit Funny

It’s a night of confessions, anecdotes, jokes and – of course – fabulous songs. Martin Kaye (star of Million Dollar Quartet) is the biggest Elton John fan ever – so who better to sing and play Elton’s greatest songs and narrate this tall tale of an unforgettable celebrity encounter.

Elton John: It's A Little Bit Funny creative team

It's a Little Bit Funny is written by Chris Burgess and directed by Ben Stock. There are musical arrangements by Andy Collyer and production design Ben M Rogers.

