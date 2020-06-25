Everybody's Talking About Jamie tickets at the Apollo Theatre in London

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is now showing at London's Apollo Theatre. Winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards: Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (John McCrea), and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Lucie Shorthouse). Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the award-winning hit musical for today.

What is Everybody's Talking About Jamie musical about?

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie current London cast in full

The current West End cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie stars Noah Thomas as the titular character Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as Jamie's supportive mother Margaret New, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha and Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge. Shane Richie will return as Hugo/Loco Chanelle*.

*Shane Richie will star as Hugo/Loco Chanelle until 18 July.

*Please note that the appearance of any guest cannot be guaranteed.

Why see Everybody's Talking About Jamie in London's West End?

With ‘songs that have the wow factor’ (The Times) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and ‘hilarious’ book and lyrics ‘with delightful punch’ (Whatsonstage) by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

See the show that is stirring up so much awards buzz in London's West End!

SEE IT SAFELY! Book tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, at the West End's Apollo Theatre in London .

Please note: E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: You will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket.