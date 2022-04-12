Tickets for Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is a celebration of greatness that is enjoying its limited world premiere! This incredible new pop musical is coming to Kingston’s Rose Theatre for 8 performances only!

This brand new kick-asspirational pop musical with Fantastically Great Women coming to live on the stage to tell their tales!

Come on a journey with our inquisitive heroine Jade. She’s broken away from her class and is taking a behind the scenes peek at a not-quite-opened-yet exhibit at her local museum. She’s entered the Gallery of Greatness. Jade has the chance to meet original and incredible women from history, among them Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, and Emmeline Pankhurst.

Settle in with Jade to hear stories from artists and explorers, scientists and spies. Hear the history of some of the strong, independent icons who changed the world.

Fantastically Great Women cast and creatives

The cast of the World Premiere of Fantastically Great Women stars Kudzai Mangombe as Jade. She is joined by Jade Kennedy as Sacagawea, Frida Kahlo and Marie Curie, Renée Lamb as Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks and Mary Seacole, and Kirstie Skivington as Emmeline Pankhurst, Agent Fifi and Miss Johnson. Christina Modestou plays Gertrude Ederle, Jane Austen and Mary Anning and Elise Zavou and Clarice Julianda are swings.

Award-winning playwright and lyricist Chris Bush (Nine Lessons and Carols, Pericles) and hit songwriter Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud, Kylie Minogue) have teamed up to adapt the bestselling picture book of suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst. The show has music by Miranda Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Beth Ditto) with direction by Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear) and associate director Ellie Hurt. Choreography comes from Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe with Jackie Kibuka as associate choreographer.

Set and costume design comes from Joanna Scotcher with lighting design from Zoe Spurr and sound designer by Carolyn Downing.

This empowering new musical celebration of greatness is an absolute must-see for anyone who wants to move and be moved. Enjoy your chance to hear some of the incredible stories that history sometimes leaves out.