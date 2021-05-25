Here Come The Boys London Palladium tickets are now booking!

The boys are back in town! Get ready to celebrate this show-stopping dance extravaganza as its makes it way to the West End. Following a sold-out UK national tour, the four superstar “Kings of Dance” are heading to the London Palladium for just ten days. Tickets for Here Come The Boys are going to book up fast for the strictly limited run, so act quick to avoid missing out!

Here Comes The Boys West End cast

The London Palladium Here Comes The Boys will feature dance superstars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima, Robin Windsor, along with Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual. They will be joined by special guest star Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova. The professional dancers will showcase their electrifying dance skills, alongside an ensemble of international dancers, in this brand-new dazzling production.

About Here Come The Boys

The show is ready to kick off the return of live theatre as it brings the biggest part to the West End. Here Comes The Boys features a innovative soundtrack packed of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures galore. This spectacular ensemble of dancers of Strictly Come Dancing fame are set to fire up the dance floor and you won’t want to miss it!

West End Here Come The Boys tickets on sale now!

Join Aljaž, Pasha, Graziano, Robin, Karim and Nadiya at the London Palladium and get ready for them to wow and impress. Here Come The Boys tickets are going to be (almost) hotter than the dancers’ moves on the dancefloor, so book now for their 10 day West End celebration!