    Little Women The Musical Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Little Women The Musical

    Little Women at the Park Theatre

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+
    Running time
    2hr 40min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    11 November - 19 December 2021
    Access
    Caption performance: Saturday 4 December 7.30 pm, Audio Described performance: Saturday 11 December 3 pm

    Musical

