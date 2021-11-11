Little Women the musical tickets now available for limited Park Theatre run

Little Women, the musical based on the critically acclaimed 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, will begin performances at Park Theatre, London on 11 November 2021 for a limited season until 19 December.

What's Little Women About?

Little Women follows the adventures of the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy. Jo, the second eldest of the March daughters and an aspiring writer, receives yet another rejection from a publisher. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells Jo she can do better by making her stories more personal. Begrudgingly, Jo weaves the story of how she and her sisters grew up in Civil War America – a tale of self-discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

The history of Little Women the musical

Little Women was first produced on Broadway in 2005, starring Sutton Foster as Jo. The musical had its UK premiere at Hope Mill Theatre in 2017, produced by Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions and directed by Bronagh Lagan.

The Little Women creative team

Little Women at Park Theatre is directed by Bronagh Lagan with set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch. It is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions, in association with Park Theatre. It is co-produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane. Tickets for Little Women on sale now!

Don't miss out on tickets for this highly anticipated production.