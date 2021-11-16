First Look: Little Women The Musical production images have been released Nov 16, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Little Women The Musical at Park Theatre are now playing preview performances and have an official opening night tomorrow on 17 November 2021. The adaptation is based on the critically acclaimed 1868 Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name. The musical will have a strictly limited season and tickets for Little Women The Musical are now booking until 19 December 2021! Take a first look at the London cast in the newly released production images.

London Little Women The Musical cast

The Little Women musical adaptation cast stars Ryan Bennet as Professor Bhaer, Hana Ichijo as Meg, Sev Keoshgerian as Laurie, Anastasia Martin as Beth, Mary Moore as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett as Aunt March, Brian Protheroe as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard as John Brooke, Savannah Stevenson as Marmee and Lydia White as Jo.

Little Women The Musical creative team

The Musical is directed by Bronagh Lagan and has set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch. The musical is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions, in association with Park Theatre.

What is Little Women The Musical about?

Meet the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy. Follow their adventures of self-discovery, heartache, hope and undying love. The second eldest, Jo, is an aspiring writer but after she receives yet another rejection, she has no choice but to follow the advice of her friend, Professor Bhaer, and make her stories more personal. So, Jo writes about her and her sisters growing up in Civil War America.

London’s Park Theatre Little Women The Musical tickets are booking now!

Be sure to catch the strictly limited run of Little Women at its premiere! Tickets for Little Women The Musical are likely to sell fast so be sure you secure yours ASAP!