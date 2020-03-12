Menu
    Magic Mike Live Tickets at the Hippodrome Casino (Over 18s Only), London

    Magic Mike Live

    Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live is “the show that has everything you could ever want” (Glamour UK)

    69 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    18+

    Child policy
    Those under 18 years of age will not be admitted.
    Running time
    Approx. 1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 19 December 2021.
    Content
    Magic Mike Live guests must be at least 18 years to attend - appropriate photo ID will be requested on arrival at the venue.
    Special notice
    Channing Tatum will not be performing in London's Magic Mike Live.

    Magic Mike Live Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (69 customer reviews)

    Louise Hartill

    12 March 20

    All the guys were amazingly talented and I liked that audience participation wasn't mandatory and that they made a big deal about consent. Looks of fun and got some great pictures and videos to remember it by

    Grace Agboola

    9 March 20

    Ace show ??

    Offer Magic Mike Live Ticket Offer Details

    ENJOY UNLIMITED FIZZ WITH YOUR SQUAD

    Valid All performances to 1 August 2021.

    • Please note this service is complimentary and not included in the ticket price.

    • Each ticket holder is entitled to a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival to your seat and top up throughout the show. We responsibly serve alcohol at all times and continued service will always be at the discretion of the Manager. The staff reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who appears intoxicated.

    • One drink at a time per person will be served.

    • Soft drink alternatives are available.

    • All other drinks can be purchased from the waiting staff.

     

     

    Next Available Performances of Magic Mike Live

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021

    Magic Mike Live news

    Magic Mike Live tickets back on sale! Book now for unlimited fizz! 4/12/2020, 10am
    Magic Mike Live announces plans to re-open in the West End in April 2021 27/11/2020, 2pm
    Performance dates for West End Live 2020 announced 16/1/2020, 1pm
    Magic Mike Live extends its London run at the Hippodrome Casino 6/12/2019, 11.30am

    Tags:

    MusicalHot TicketsContemporaryStar PowerLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightSunday PerfomancesCabaretDanceOff West End Theatre

