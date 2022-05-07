Menu
    My Fair Lady Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    My Fair Lady

    My Fair Lady returns to London's West End!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To Be Confirmed.
    Running time
    3hrs (including interval)
    Performance dates
    7 May 2022 – 27 August 2022
    Access
    There is a captioned performance on 26 May; an audio described performance on 11 June and a signed performance on 14 July.

    My Fair Lady news

    My Fair Lady West End revival is coming in 2022 19/11/2021, 8am

    Musical

