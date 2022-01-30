Boy George's Taboo returns to London for one-night-only!

The award-winning musical Taboo by Boy George returns to London for one night only to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show’s original production. This star-studded charity concert featuring members of the original cast is in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust and Shelter.

What is Taboo about?

In 1985 brilliant designer and performance artist Leigh Bowery opened legendary London nightclub Taboo. Frequented by Boy George and other legends of the New Romantic scene Taboo quickly became the hottest club in town.

Taboo is a love story played out against the fantastic background of the nightclub that came to symbolise the excess and decadence of 1980s London, and subsequently defined a generation. These were the leaders of a phenomenon which left a lasting influence on both the face and fate of pop, fashion and social culture.

About Taboo musical

The original West End production of Taboo helped launch the careers of many now illustrious performers including Luke Evans, Matt Lucas, Diane Pilkington, Declan Bennett, Euan Morton, Lyn Paul, Stephen Ashfield and John Partridge. Julian Clary and Boy George both made their West End debuts in the show playing the fabulous Leigh Bowery; and Paul Baker won a much-deserved Olivier Award for his portrayal of Philip Salon.

With music and lyrics by Boy George and Kevan Frost, Book by Mark Davies Markham and direction by the original West End and Broadway Director Christopher Renshaw.

Tickets for Taboo charity concert are booking now!

Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible concert of the world’s most outrageous, vibrant and infectious musical and book your Taboo tickets today!