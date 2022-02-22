The Addams Family tickets for Dartford's Orchard Theatre on sale now!

Your beloved kooky family is now a fully-fledged stage musical comedy! From the same writers that brought you multi-award-winning musical Jersey Boys and featuring lyrics and music by Tony Award nominee Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family is set to take Bromley audiences by storm at The Churchill Theatre this spring!

Tickets for this spectacular and hilarious new production are expected to sell out quickly

What is The Addams Family musical about?

Snap, snap! Wednesday Addams, the apple of her father's eye and quintessential princess of the night, is an adult now and has a surprising secret that only her father Gomez Addams knows. She's fallen, and hard, for a kind, respectful young man from a perfectly normal family. When the teen invites her new boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, over so the two families can get to know eachother, comic chaos ensues.

Starring Strictly Come Dancing's Joanna Clifton as Morticia.

The Addams Family musical features all your favourite characters from the hit series, including the entracing Morticia, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Lurch and more!

Why see The Addams Family at The Churchill Theatre in Bromley?

The Addams Family The Musical Comedy is a heartwarming musical tale of love, friendship, and family... with a unique twist! Featuring a magnificent original score and a live orchestra, this production is bound to make you laugh yourself silly whether you're 12 years old or 412!

The Addams Family Manchester creative team and cast

The Addams Family is presented by Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics in association with The Festival Theatre Edinburgh and features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. It is based on characters created by Charles Addams and is also presented in special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.