Following six sell-out shows at the Palace Theatre in London West End Musical Celebration LIVE returns! The concert will return for a monthly residency at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre - running on the first Monday of every month. Starring some of the biggest West End stars of today with a number of various special guests to join them, you can be sure this winter event will rock your world!

Who previously starred in West End Musical Celebration Live?

The show has previously included West End stars such as Alice Fearn (Wicked), Ben Forster (Elf The Musical), Jamie Muscato (Heathers The Musical), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Rachel John (The Bodyguard), Shanay Holmes (The Bridges of Madison County), Sophie Evans (SIX), and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin).

What is West End Musical Celebration about?

Nica Burns and the producers of West End Musical Drive In and West End Musical Brunch present West End Musical Celebration! West End Musical Drive In became the biggest musical theatre concert series in history and was also the first live concert to open since lockdown. It boasts 13 sell-out performances over the course of 3 months and over 70 performers and 1000s of guests in attendance. West End Musical Celebration promises to follow on the series' success with a chance for the audience to immerse themselves in the world of the musical with all their favourite stagey stars.

