West End Musical Love Songs one night only at London's Lyric Theatre

If you're looking for something a little different this Valentine's Day we've got just the ticket! Don't miss your chance to spend a night with some of the West End's biggest stars singing musical theatre's greatest love songs. Book your tickets for West End Musical Love Songs now before they're sold out!

Are you celebrating Valentine's with your partner, maybe a Palentine's night with your friends, or maybe you just love musical theatre? No matter the reason for thecelbration you won't want to miss this incredible one-night only concert. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s or you’re just in love with musical theatre this concert is for you!

The biggest stars from London’s West End are celebrating Valentine's Day with the greatest love songs of musical theatre.

From the producers of the hit concerts ‘West End Musical Brunch’, ‘West End Musical Drive In’, ‘West End Musical Celebration’ and ‘West End Musical Christmas’ this singing, dancing spectacular will have you falling in love!

Who is in West End Musical Love Songs

The all star line up includes Les Miserables stars Jon Robyns and Shan Ako, Wicked stars Emma Hatton and Nikki Bentley, Six stars Natalie Paris and Jodie Steele as well as everyone’s favourite swooner Matt Jeans. The evening will be hosted by Shanay Holmes who is currently originating the role of Cindy Breakspeare in Get Up Stand Up.

Get ready to sing, dance and be serenaded by the greatest musical love songs ever written!