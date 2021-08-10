Anything Goes Breaks Barbican Records Aug 10, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland Anything Goes has broken Barbican records! The smash hit musical of the summer has broken Box Office records at the Barbican and taken over £1 million since the show opened in London last week to universal rave five star reviews. Night after night audiences have been on their feet, giving this multi Tony Award-winning show multiple standing ovations at every performance. Anything Goes is now playing to sell out houses, as audiences are flooding to the Barbican to witness this truly spectacular musical comedy. And due to phenomenal demand for tickets, last week the show announced a two-week extension to 31 October. Producer Sir Howard Panter said: “We are delighted with the response at the Box Office for Anything Goes. Taking over £1 million since Thursday last week demonstrates that people really do want to be back in theatres – they have missed it so much, as we all have – and as I've said before, this show really is the perfect tonic to lift people's spirits. Our audiences go wild as soon as leading lady, Broadway legend Sutton Foster, steps onto the stage. They are then treated to over two hours of world class entertainment from our incredible cast and orchestra which includes Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot."

What is Anything Goes The Musical about?

Bon Voyage! It's all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

Anything Goes 2021 Barbican cast

Anything Goes is set to star Sutton Foster who will reprise her Tony Award-winning role of Reno Sweeney, which she played in the 2011 Broadway revival. Broadway royalty, Foster's popular credits include Young Frankenstein, Little Women, Shrek The Musical and Violet. The internationally renowned star has won two Tony-Awards, two Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actress will be joined on stage by three-time Olivier Award winner and Tony Award-winner Robert Lindsay, who will portray the role of Moonface Martin. Lindsay has become a household name in the UK in recent memory, especially after he starred in the immensely popular BBC sitcom My Family.



Foster and Lindsay are joined by acting royalty and Evening Standard Theatre Award-winner Felicity Kendal of The Good Life and Much Ado About Nothing as Evangeline Harcourt and much-beloved leading West End Legend Gary Wilmot from Chicago and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels as Elisha Whitney.

Completing the Anything Goes cast is Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

Anything Goes musical production history

Offering gold-plated escapism and pure joy since 1934 when it premiered on Broadway, Anything Goes never ceases to captivate audiences. The production first transferred to the West End in 1935 and has been revived a number of times, including in 1987 and 2011 (Broadway) and in 1989 and 2002/2003 (West End). It is also noted for going on tour in the US in 2012 and in the UK in 2015.

Anything Goes has won 6 Tony Awards including for Best Revival, 8 Drama Desk Awards, the 2002 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production, and a 2012 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

Kathleen Marshall’s previous production of Anything Goes is set to hit the high seas again in a stunning new production that will cross the Atlantic. You don't want to miss what is bound to be the summer musical you've been sea-sick to see! Book your Anything Goes tickets today to ensure you'll be having a de-lovely time in 2021!

What the critics have said about Anything Goes

‘Exudes the effervescence of a freshly poured gin fizz’ - The New York Times

‘Cole Porter songs and tap-dancing sailors, what’s not to love?’ - The Hollywood Reporter