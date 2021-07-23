Anything Goes London Barbican tickets now on sale for the summer 2021 run!

All aboard! A fresh new production of the timeless classic musical Anything Goes is set to make a splash in London's West End! Escape into the wild world of this splendid, saucy show by Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse, set to open in Summer 2021!

Featuring such catchy musical earworms as 'You're the Top', 'It's De-Lovely', and 'I Get A Kick Out of You' plus an ultra-talented cast, West End legend and award-winning musical Anything Goes tickets will guarantee an unforgettable theatrical experience. You don't want to miss this ship's movement. Climb aboard today!

🎟️ Book tickets for Anything Goes showing at The Barbican in London



What is Anything Goes The Musical about?

Bon Voyage! It's all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

Anything Goes 2021 Barbican cast

Anything Goes is set to star internationally renowned and award-winning actress Megan Mullally in her eagerly anticipated West End debut. Perhaps best known for her award-winning iconic role as Karen Walker on Will & Grace, Mullally is set to take on the coveted role of Reno Sweeney.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actress will be joined on stage by three-time Olivier Award winner and Tony Award-winner Robert Lindsay, who will portray the role of Moonface Martin. Lindsay has become a household name in the UK in recent memory, especially after he starred in the immensely popular BBC sitcom My Family.



Mullally and Lindsay are joined by acting royalty and Evening Standard Theatre Award-winner Felicity Kendal of The Good Life and Much Ado About Nothing as Evangeline Harcourt and much-beloved leading West End Legend Gary Wilmot from Chicago and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels as Elisha Whitney.

Completing the Anything Goes cast is Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

Anything Goes musical production history

Offering gold-plated escapism and pure joy since 1934 when it premiered on Broadway, Anything Goes never ceases to captivate audiences. The production first transferred to the West End in 1935 and has been revived a number of times, including in 1987 and 2011 (Broadway) and in 1989 and 2002/2003 (West End). It is also noted for going on tour in the US in 2012 and in the UK in 2015.

Anything Goes has won 6 Tony Awards including for Best Revival, 8 Drama Desk Awards, the 2002 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production, and a 2012 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

Kathleen Marshall’s previous production of Anything Goes is set to hit the high seas again in a stunning new production that will cross the Atlantic. You don't want to miss what is bound to be the summer musical you've been sea-sick to see! Book your Anything Goes tickets today to ensure you'll be having a de-lovely time in 2021!

What the critics have said about Anything Goes

‘Exudes the effervescence of a freshly poured gin fizz’ - The New York Times

‘Cole Porter songs and tap-dancing sailors, what’s not to love?’ - The Hollywood Reporter