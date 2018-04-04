Famous Japanese actor to join cast for The King and I, plus extra performance added Apr 4, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) Multi-award-winning Japanese television and film star Takao Osawa will be joining the cast of the highly anticipated UK debut of The King and I, which the press has dubbed "London's theatrical event of 2018." Due to popular demand, an extra performance has been added on 25 September 2018. The show recently announced a three-week extension and five additional Thursday matinees.

Takao Osawa is set to star in The King and I as Kralahome, the King of Siam's trusted royal adviser. The famous actor is known for playing Jin Minakata on the popular Japanese television series JIN, which boasts a huge fanbase in Japan and is on par with the level of popularity that Doctor Who enjoys in both the UK and the US. Takao has won seven awards for Best Actor for his role in JIN, as well as a Nikkan Sports Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Metro ni notte.

Jon Chew (Angels in America) will also be joining Takao in the role of Prince Chulalongkorn, followed by Edward Baker-Duly (South Pacific, Wizard of Oz) as both Sir Edward Ramsay and Captain Orton, and Annalene Beechey.

Previously announced cast members include Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe as The King, Kelli O'Hara as Anna, Tony award-winning Ruthie Ann Miles as Lady Thiang, Na-Young Jeon as Tuptim, and Dean John-Wilson as Lun Tha.

The full ensemble also includes Aiko Kato, Alistair So, Arthur Lee, Cletus Chan, Ela Lisondra, Ena Yamaguchi, Jacqui Sanchez, Jasmine Leung, Jesse Milligan, Jonathan Caguioa, Jorge Sprangers, Kamm Kunaree, Lily Wang, Miiya Alexandra, Misa Koide, Nicholas Li, Nick Len, Rachel Jayne Picar, Saori Oda, Steven Hardcastle, William Mychael Lee, and Yuki Abe.

The King and I is a transfer from The States where it enjoyed a critically acclaimed, 16-month run on Broadway at the Lincoln Center Theater in Manhattan. It was also accompanied by a record-breaking sold-out USA tour. The show's phenomenal success in America led to a West End transfer that has got the entire London theatre scene anxiously awaiting for its debut.

The King and I opens at the London Palladium on 21 June 2018 and will run until 27 September 2018. Tickets to see this smash-hit musical are among the most sought-after tickets of the year, so you'll want to make sure to book fast!

