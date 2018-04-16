Tickets for La traviata at the Royal Opera House available now!

Verdi’s La traviata

La traviata is a tragic love story, a forbidden romance and a woman who makes the ultimate sacrifice. When Alfredo Germont meets the courtesan Violetta during a party at her salon he falls in love. Determined to cure her tuberculosis and live a life of happiness together, the couple leave the city to settle down to a life of domestic tranquillity in the countryside.

However, back in Paris’ high society, their scandalous relationship is beginning to threaten the betrothal of Alfredo’s sister. Their father, Giorgio Germont, makes a secret visit to Violetta to entreat her to stop her shameful romance and restore the family’s good name.

When Violetta leaves without explanation, both her and Alfredo’s hearts are broken and their lives turned upside down. Will the truth of the situation be revealed before it is too late? Will our lovelorn couple get their happy ending?

The Royal Opera welcomes Pretty Yende, Angel Blue and Hrachuhí Bassénz to sing the favourite role of star sopranos in the most performed opera in the world.

La traviata Cast and Creatives

La traviata features music by Giuseppe Verdi with libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. The show will be directed by Richard Eyre and the company will come from the Royal Opera. The designer is Bob Crowley, with lighting designer Jean Kalman and director of movement Jane Gibson.

Conducted at various performances by Giacomo Sagripanti and Renato Balsadonna. The role of Violetta Valéry will be played at various performances by Pretty Yende, Hrachuhí Bassénz, and Angel Blue. Alfredo Germont will be played at various performances by Stephen Costello and Dmytro Popov. Giorgio Germont will be played at various performances by Dimitri Platanias and Vladimir Stoyanov. Annina will be played at various performances by Kseniia Nikolaieva and Gaynor Keeble. Doctor Grenvil will be played at various performances by David Shipley and Blaise Malaba. Flora Bervoix will be played at various performances by Angela Simkin and Helen Sherman. Baron Douphol will be played at various performances by Germán E. Alcántara and Yuriy Yurchuk. Gastone de Letorières will be played at various performances by Andrés Presno and Egor Zhuravskii, and the Marquis D'Obigny will be played by Jeremy White.

