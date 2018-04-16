Menu
    La traviata Tickets at the Royal Opera House, London

    La traviata

    La traviata returns to the Royal Opera House for 12 performances.

    25 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    3 hours 20 minutes, including two intervals
    Performance dates
    1 – 18 April 2022
    Special notice

    Sung in English, with surtitles projected above the stage. No food or drink purchased off-site including alcohol, soft drinks and water are permitted inside the theatre.

    La traviata Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (25 customer reviews)

    pier paolo passarelli

    16 April 18

    Nice experience with the stuff ready to offer us a perfect customer service!

    Colin Stares

    16 April 18

    Fantastic performance - We really enjoyed it. We were in the front of stalls - you REALLY DO need to consider putting additional script signs left and right of the stage - it is impossible right above the stage!! Thanks cjstares@gmail.com

