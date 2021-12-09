Tickets are now available for Jack and the Beanstalk at Hackney Empire

Do not miss your chance to enjoy the perfect Holiday Pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk at London's Hackney Empire Theatre. You'll want to take the whole family along to enjoy the fun so book now whilst tickets are still available.

Jack and the Beanstalk

We are full of beans to announce that the “the doyen of dames” (The Times) Clive Rowe returns to Hackney Empire this year for a sparkling new panto adventure!

When happy-go-lucky Jack is tempted into selling his family’s beloved cow for a bag full of magic beans, he finds himself tangled in an adventure of GIANT proportions. Join Jack on his journey up an enchanted beanstalk as he tries to outwit a rampaging giant, all with the help of his larger-than-life mum Dame Trot.

Cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

This year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk will welcome a fantastic new team to join Olivier Award-winning Clive Rowe, including Rochelle Sherona as Jack Trot, Kat B as Simple Simon and Zoe Curlett Funella Fleshcreep. They are joined by Julie Jupp as Fairy Fuchsia, Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez as Jill Higginbottom, and Tony Whittle as Councillor Higginbottom. The cast is rounded out by Victoria Anderson, Harry Robinson, Christina Shand, Beth Sindy, Jacob Thomas, Cameron Webb and Paddy Joe Martin.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are on sale now

You won't want to miss this show even for a handful of magic beans. Make sure to book now for a day of family fun!