A Monster Calls at Kingston's Rose Theatre

Olivier award-winning production of A Monster Calls as it comes to the Rose Theatre

Olivier Award-winning A Monster Calls

'Stories are wild creatures', the monster said. 'When you let them loose, who knows what havoc they might wreak?'

Conor is just thirteen, but he and his mum have been getting along just fine since his dad moved. Now though his mum is sick and she doesn’t seem to be getting any better. His grandmother keeps trying to get involved in everything and none of the kids at school seem to be able to even look him in the eye.

When Conor is awoken one evening by something at his window he realises that a monster has come walking. The monster has come to tell Conor stories, stories from when the monster walked before. And once the monster is done Conor will have to tell his own tale and face his own deepest fears.

From the pages of the multi award-winning bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a sharp look into love, life and healing.

A Monster Calls team

Based on Patrick Ness’ captivating novel this award-winning production of A Monster Calls is brought to life by ground-breaking director Sally Cookson. A Monster Calls was inspired by an original idea from Siobhan Dowd, who was unable to write the story before her death.

A Monster Calls

Do not miss your chance to see A Monster Calls live on the stage of Kingston’s Rose Theatre. Tickets for A Monster Calls are extremely limited so you’ll want to book whilst you can!