Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    A Number Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    A Number

    Lennie James and Paapa Essiedu at the Old Vic!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    To Be Confirmed.
    Performance dates
    24 January - 19 March 2022
    Content
    This production includes sensitive subject matter including reference to suicide.
    Special notice

    This guidance is subject to change at short notice as we continue to monitor government advice LATERAL FLOW TESTS & PROOF OF NATURAL IMMUNITY Everyone in your booking over the age of 12 must show either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken on the day of your visit or evidence of natural immunity via a positive PCR test from within the past 11–90 days of a positive result. MASKS In line with current government guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all times within The Old Vic, including in the auditorium by everyone unless exempt or under 11. TEMPERATURE CHECKS Everyone entering the theatre will have their temperature taken with a thermal temperature scanner before entering the building.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Friday 18 February at 7.30pm (Touch Tour time TBC). There will be a Captioned performance on Monday 21 February at 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of A Number

    TODAY is 12th January 2022

    January 2022 February 2022 March 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies