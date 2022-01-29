Tickets for A Number at the Old Vic now on sale!

What is A Number about?

Certainly, nobody is perfect and all parents will inevitably make mistakes.

It turns out Salter has made a number of them.

After 35 years Salter’s only child realises he isn’t actually the only one.

Lennie James and Paapa Essiedu play father and sons in Caryl Churchill’s riveting play about families and the cost of starting over.

Who stars in A Number at the Old Vic?

Churchill’s A Number is a compelling two-hander. BAFTA-nominated actor Paapa Essiedu stars as Michael Black/Bernard 1/Bernard 2. Essiedu is known for his work across stage, film and television. He has previously been seen on stage in Pass Over, Hamlet, King Lear, and Black Jesus. His television credits include* I May Destroy You*, Gangs of London, Press, and Kiri.

Award-winning actor and writer Lennie James stars as Salter. James has been seen on the stage in such works as Etta Jenks, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Coup, A Raisin in the Sun and Macbeth. While he has also done numerous films, James is best known for his incredible work in television including Buried, Jericho, The Prisoner, The Walking Dead, and Fear The Walking Dead. James has also written and starred in Storm Damage, Save Me and Save Me Too.

David Carr understudies for Lennie James as Salter. Carr has also been seen on stage, in film and on television. His stage credits include The Merchant of Venice, Opening Skinner’s Box, Othello, American Trade, and Comedy of Errors. He has appeared in the films Starfish and Green Street and in the television shows Doctors, The Family Man, Casualty, and The Five. Phillip Olagoke understudies for Paapa Essiedu as Michael Black/Bernard 1/Bernard 2. Olagoke’s former theatre credits include Farewell Leicester Square for Townsend Productions and David Copperfield at the Barn Theatre.

A Number creatives

A Number was written by Caryl Churchill and directed by Lyndsey Turner. Sets are by Es Devlin with costumes from Natalie Pryce. Oliver Fenwick does the lighting with Donato Wharton providing Sound and Joel Trill providing voice work. Matteo Mastrandrea is the associate set designer and Alessandra Davison is the Baylis Assistant Director.

